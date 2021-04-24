Appeals court reinstates Tennessee abortion waiting period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions in Tennessee as the state appeals a judge's ruling in the case.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Friday in a case that stems from a challenge to a 2015 law in Tennessee that required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic — first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

Directors of Tennessee abortion clinics testified at a 2019 trial that the two-visit requirement posed logistical challenges that caused abortions to be delayed far beyond the 48 hours required by law. The delay pushed some women beyond the time when they could have medication abortions, which have lower risks of complications than surgical abortions. A few women were pushed beyond the time when they could receive an abortion altogether.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled in October that Tennessee’s waiting period law serves no legitimate purpose while placing a substantial burden on women who seek abortions in the state.