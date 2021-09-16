Appeals court says Buffalo mayor can't be on November ballot

“And because those requirements do not unfairly discriminate against independent candidates,” the judges wrote in a four-page decision, they place "only a minimal burden on the constitutional rights of those candidates and their voters.”

A federal appeals court in New York City is scheduled to consider Walton's challenge of U.S. District Judge John Sinatra's decision on Friday.

Elections officials have not said what they will do in the case of competing decisions.

Walton said Thursday's decision acknowledged the state Legislature's right to set New York's political calendar.

“If everyday Buffalonians are late on rent, parking fees, or school assignments, they face consequences. There is no reason the rules should not apply to my GOP-backed opponent as well,” she said in a statement.

Brown's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judges also noted that Brown, in holding elected office for 25 years, is not a typical independent candidate.

Brown, they wrote, “first chose to participate in the Democratic primary election in lieu of filing a timely independent nominating petition. States are constitutionally permitted to preclude candidates who lose one primary election from subsequently running on another ballot line.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0