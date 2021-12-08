 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules case

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Arizona doesn't have to give voters who forget to sign their mail ballot time after the election to resolve the issue, rejecting a lawsuit filed by Democrats.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, overturned a lower-court ruling that found it's unconstitutional for Arizona to give voters time after an election to resolve mismatched signatures but not missing signatures. The appellate judges said Arizona's interest in reducing the burden on busy poll workers justifies the disparity.

The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters cast mail ballots, which must be placed in a signed envelope to be counted. The signature on the ballot envelope is compared to others on file to confirm the voter's identity.

Through the 2018 election, counties had their own policies around how to handle rejected ballots. All counties provided a post-election period for voters to fix signatures that were rejected because they didn't closely match those on file, but the amount of time varied. Only some counties allowed voters to fix missing signatures after Election Day.

People are also reading…

The Legislature in 2019 created a uniform five-day post-election period to fix mismatched signatures in federal elections but did not address missing signatures. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tried to include a five-day period for fixing both missing and mismatched signatures in the 2020 election procedures manual, but Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich refused to approve it.

Historically, Democrats have waited longer than Republicans to turn in their ballots, so they're more likely to have a missing signature caught after Election Day when it's too late to resolve it. The 2020 election jumbled voting patterns, however, as Democrats dominated early ballot returns.

The suit was brought by the Democratic National Committee, the Arizona Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The Republican National Committee and the Arizona Republican Party defended the state's existing policy.

Last year, 587 ballots were rejected for a bad signature and 1,455 for a missing signature in Maricopa County, where voters cast 61% of Arizona’s ballots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News