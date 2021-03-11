Appeals court takes up Fairfax's defamation case against CBS

“It really left me with an uneasy feeling how they seemed to showcase this, you know kind of a touchy-feely presentation based on what they were thinking rather than what the news story was,” Keenan, an Obama appointee, told the CBS lawyer.

Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum expressed a similar concern but said such commentary appears to be commonplace.

"If this takes one side, we've got defamatory statements right and left all over the news these days," said Quattlebaum, a Trump appointee.

Despite those concerns, the judges questioned whether Fairfax could show “actual malice,” the legal standard for libel against a public figure. The judges noted that CBS included Fairfax's denial of the allegations in its broadcast.

Fairfax's lawyer, Tillman Breckinridge, said CBS “demonstrated purposeful avoidance of the truth” by ignoring evidence that would have cast doubt on the women's claims.

Fairfax says he had consensual encounters with both women. He says Tyson was friendly with him in the days and weeks after the alleged attack at the 2004 Democratic National Convention and she even tried to get him to meet her parents.