Appeals court tells EPA to ban pesticide or decide it's safe

Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, another group involved in the litigation, said the appeals court “ruled in favor of science, which has clearly shown that chlorpyrifos is too dangerous to be used to grow our food.''

The ruling — and EPA action expected by the end of June — “will ensure that kids can eat fruits and vegetables free of this neurotoxin,'' Sass said.

Scientific studies have shown that chlorpyrifos damages the brains of fetuses and children. California, the largest agricultural state, banned sales of the pesticide as of last year. New York and a handful of other states also have moved to ban it.

Corteva Inc., which had been the world’s largest manufacturer of the pesticide, stopped producing it last year. The company, created after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, said declining sales drove its decision and that officials continue to believe chlorpyrifos is safe.

A spokeswoman said in an email Thursday the company was disappointed at the appeals court ruling, “which threatens to effectively remove an important tool for farmers.''

Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers union, called the court ruling a “huge victory'' for farmworkers and their families.

“The men and women who harvest our food have waited too long for a ban on this pesticide,'' she said. She urged quick action so workers and families “no longer have to worry about the myriad of ways this pesticide could impact their lives.''

