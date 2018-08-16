MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Court of Appeals Judge Brian Hagedorn wants a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Hagedorn announced his candidacy Thursday for the seat being vacated by Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Hagedorn said in a statement he believes Wisconsinites want a judge who will "defend the rule of law, uphold the constitution, and protect the public." He pledged to apply the law fairly to everyone.
Hagedorn says he has the endorsements of Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly and Michael Gableman. Hagedorn has worked as a law clerk at the Supreme Court, as a state Assistant Attorney General and as chief legal counsel to Gov. Scott Walker.
State appeals court Judge Lisa Neubauer is also running to replace Abrahamson, who has decided against seeking re-election in 2019. The election is in April.