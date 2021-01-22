Appointee to Hawaii Senate called for governor's impeachment

Whether Ige knew about the posts before Acasio's appointment was not revealed, but his staff did not express concern.

“The governor stands by his appointment and believes that Ms. Acasio’s broad experience and active community engagement would best serve the district,” Ige's office said in an email. “He is ready to work with Ms. Acasio and all members of the Hawaii State Legislature in the best interest of the people of the state of Hawaii.”

Acasio did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hawaii Democratic Party Chairman Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said several people sent him copies of Acasio’s post.

“Sen. Acasio is someone who is very passionate about the issues she cares about, and so it’s no surprise to me that on an issue like Mauna Kea and TMT, she would feel very strongly,” Dos Santos-Tam said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, West Hawaii Today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0