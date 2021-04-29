Appointment-only visits to secretary of state here to stay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents who visit secretary of state offices will always need an appointment, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday, making permanent a change that was made to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gone are the days when a person could walk into a branch and wait in line. Benson called it an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”

This year, she said, more than 1 million people with appointments have visited offices to renew driver's licenses or conduct other business and have left within about 20 minutes.

“We're going to listen to the people on this. It's clear that do not want us to go backwards to the old ways of doing things, where on any given day you could spend hours waiting for a basic transaction in any given branch office,” said Benson, a Democrat.

She announced that appointment slots will be increased by 10% in the near future, with tighter scheduling that will enable the government to serve roughly 35,000 more residents per month.