Appointments names for 3 vacant seats in Arizona House

PHOENIX (AP) — The boards of supervisors in Maricopa and Pinal counties on Wednesday selected three people to fill vacancies in the Arizona House of Representatives.

Architect Christian Solorio will fill a vacant seat from Legislative District 30 in west Phoenix and Glendale.

The Maricopa County supervisors chose Solorio to replace fellow Democrat Raquel Teran, who resigned from the House after being appointed to the Arizona Senate.

In the Senate, Teran replaced former Sen. Tony Navarrete, who resigned after being charged with child molestation. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

In Pinal County, supervisors picked Republicans Neal Carter to fill a House seat in District 8 and Teresa Martinez for District 11.

Carter, an attorney who works for a software firm, will replace Rep. Frank Pratt, who died. Martinez, an aide to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, takes over for Rep. Bret Roberts, who resigned for personal reasons.

Solorio, Carter and Martinez will serve through 2022, when all legislative seats are up for election.

State law requires that an appointed replacement come from the same party as the person they replace.

