April vote set for effort to recall Anchorage Assembly chair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A petition to recall the chair of the Anchorage Assembly for failing to cancel an August meeting because of pandemic emergency regulations is scheduled be put to district voters on the April ballot.

The petition to recall chair Felix Rivera was certified by the city clerk Friday, Anchorage Daily News reported.

The petition included the required 2,735 signatures of voters from Anchorage’s District 4, the clerk’s office said in a letter to sponsor Russell Biggs.

The required number is 25% of the votes cast for the seat in the April 2020 election during which Rivera was elected.

The decision on the recall petition can be appealed to Alaska Superior Court, the letter said.

The certified petition is expected to be presented to the Anchorage Assembly at its Jan. 26 meeting.

The next regular election is April 6, which is within the 75-day window required to hold a recall vote following the assembly’s receipt of the petition.

The petition claims Rivera failed to perform his duties as chair when he did not halt an August assembly meeting after another member said the gathering may have exceeded capacity restrictions under a pandemic emergency order.