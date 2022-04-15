Are claims that unauthorized immigrants commit a lot of crime true? | The Utterly Moderate Podcast

Subscribe to The Utterly Moderate podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your shows.
Virtually every week on television you can hear politicians and political commentators claiming that immigrants, and unauthorized immigrants in particular, commit a lot of crime.
Are these claims true? The weight of the best available evidence suggests they are not.
There is no objectively right or wrong way to structure immigration policy in America. But we can all agree that whatever our policy preferences, we should debate the issue in good faith using factual information.
On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by a leading expert in this area, Michael Light from the University of Wisconsin, to understand what the data tell us.
We hope you enjoy this illuminating discussion!
The Utterly Moderate Podcast is hosted by Dr. Lawrence Eppard, a researcher, university professor, and director of the Connors Forum for a Healthy Democracy. Each week guests join him to discuss important topics by focusing on empirical evidence.