Are New Mexico students learning? Hard to say without tests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Public Education Department officials say few grade-school students participated in state testing last year and that it is impossible to measure learning loss from the pandemic.

On Monday, the New Mexico Education Department said that only 10% of elementary and middle school students took tests last spring despite schools being fully open at the time.

The department also acknowledged that New Mexico won’t be able to measure student increases or decreases in academic proficiency because it hasn’t had standardized, comparable testing since 2018, and won’t have it until 2022.

That means the department won't be able to compare one year's test results with another year's results to measure growth or loss of learning until 2023.

“We’ve changed and we’ve broken our trend line, essentially,” said Lynn Vasquez, Learning Management System director at the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Student testing allows parents to see how their students are doing, using an objective measure outside their school.

Apples-to-apples test comparisons also allow state lawmakers to assess the effectiveness of new programs and consider how to spend public dollars.