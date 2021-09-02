Arizona abortion foes mulling steps after high court ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion opponents in Arizona are carefully mulling a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows a Texas law banning abortion after a heartbeat can be detected — though they aren't ready to say whether they would try to pass a similar law here.

The high court late Wednesday refused to block the new Texas law from taking effect, but it did not rule on its constitutionality. The law directly conflicts with Roe. v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case in which the court ruled women have a constitutional right to a pre-viability abortion. A heartbeat can be detected as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant and many weeks before the fetus is viable.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, an abortion opponent who has signed every bill restricting abortion that has reached his desk in his seven years in office, said Thursday that it was too early to comment on the ruling or whether he would seek similar legislation.

“But you know where this governor stands on this issue,” Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said she had not yet studied the issue but reiterated her stance on abortion.