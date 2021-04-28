Arizona advances bills limiting civilian oversight of cops

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are moving to limit the role of civilians in reviewing police misconduct, approving Wednesday several measures backed by police unions in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Senate Republicans approved a bill requiring that sworn officers control at least two thirds of the seats on police review boards, prohibiting civilian-led panels that some cities have adopted. The Senate also backed a measure requiring 80 hours of law enforcement training for civilians on police review panels.

“It has all the trappings of making it look like the fox is watching the henhouse here,” said Sen. Kirsten Engel, a Tucson Democrat.

A third bill would give cops a chance to fight their placement on the Brady list, a database maintained by prosecutors of dishonest law enforcement officers. To comply with the 1963 Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors must tell defense attorneys when police involved in a case have a history of dishonest conduct.

Placement on the list can limit an officer's career prospects because their testimony can be called into question by defense lawyers. The measure prohibits disciplinary action solely for being placed on the list, though police agencies could still punish officers for the underlying offense.