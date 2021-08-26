Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County must turn over everything the Arizona Senate wants for its review of the 2020 election results or lose all its state funding, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday.

Brnovich's decision came after a GOP senator asked him if Maricopa County violated state law by refusing to hand over routers, passwords and other items the Senate says it needs to complete the unprecedented partisan review.

The county has turned over its vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data but balked at handing over routers its uses county-wide and passwords it says it does not control.

Brnovich said refusal to comply with the Senate’s subpoena violates a state law.

The county has until Sept. 27 to comply or it will lose all the revenue it gets from the state — more than 25% if its budget, which was $2.8 billion in 2020. A court ruled earlier this year that previous subpoenas were valid.

A spokesman for Maricopa County, Fields Moseley, did not immediately comment.

