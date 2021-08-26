 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena
0 Comments
AP

Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County must turn over everything the Arizona Senate wants for its review of the 2020 election results or lose all its state funding, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday.

Brnovich's decision came after a GOP senator asked him if Maricopa County violated state law by refusing to hand over routers, passwords and other items the Senate says it needs to complete the unprecedented partisan review.

The county has turned over its vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data but balked at handing over routers its uses county-wide and passwords it says it does not control.

Brnovich said refusal to comply with the Senate’s subpoena violates a state law.

The county has until Sept. 27 to comply or it will lose all the revenue it gets from the state — more than 25% if its budget, which was $2.8 billion in 2020. A court ruled earlier this year that previous subpoenas were valid.

A spokesman for Maricopa County, Fields Moseley, did not immediately comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage from air shows Minnesota wildfires

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News