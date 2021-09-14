Arizona AG files first lawsuit against Biden vaccine rules

“The Biden administration has no authority under the Constitution to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, period,” Brnovich said. “This is a heavy-handed attempt by the federal government that shows big government at its worst, not its best.”

Brnovich told reporters in a conference call that Biden is overstepping his constitutional powers and argued that the Congress has delegated too much power to the president. But his lawsuit is focused on what he claims is the differential treatment of U.S. citizens and those living in the country illegally.

“It is not a sensible argument,” said Paul Bender, a constitutional law professor at Arizona State University. “It's worse than nonsensical. It's really laughable."

The lawsuit is based on “a lie” that Biden's vaccine rules will exclude immigrants, Bender said. If immigrants living illegally in the country are working without authorization at an employer covered by Biden's vaccine rules, they will have to follow them.

Even if a court were to buy Brnovich's argument, the most likely outcome would be to impose the same vaccine and testing requirements for immigrants, not to eliminate them for citizens, Bender said.