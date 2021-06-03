Arizona AG sues former sheriff over overtime pay scheme

Although Estrada confirmed to auditors that the practice began in 2000, the auditor general's review only covered five years of payments that totaled $196,842. That money went to 77 different employees who together claimed more than 7,200 hours of unworked overtime pay.

Estrada, 77, served as sheriff of the border county for 30 years and retired late last year. He is known for his unapologetically liberal views in a state where sheriffs are often known for being politically conservative.

In a brief interview Thursday, Estrada said he was disappointed that the attorney general had sued but referred questions to his attorney. In an interview after the auditor's report was released, Estrada denied personally profiting from the practice and confirmed that he believed county officials didn’t adequately fund law enforcement.

“The only one that profited out of it was public safety in Santa Cruz County,” Estrada said.

Clark, Estrada's attorney, said much the same Thursday and that they could prove it.

“Everybody knew about it and approved it,” Clark said. “And we have affidavits from the prior county manager to that effect. And there’s no question that they did nothing below board, they profited in no way individually.”