Arizona agency: Air base needs longer term water solution

"I want to make sure the residents and businesses near the base can trust the water coming out of their taps,” Tovar said before the meeting.

Luke Air Force Base said in February that studies showed high levels of contaminants had affected drinking water for about 6,000 people in roughly 1,600 homes plus several neighboring businesses.

The base has recommended that people in the affected area use bottled water for drinking and cooking but deemed tap water safe for bathing and laundry.

In the meantime, a contractor is delivering drinking water to homes until a long-term filtration facility can be set up later this spring, a base spokesman said last week.

Similar contamination tied to the use of firefighting foam dating back to 1970 through 2016 has been found in water supplies near dozens of military sites in Arizona, Colorado and other states, triggering hundreds of lawsuits.

Growing evidence that it is dangerous to be exposed to the chemicals found in the foam has prompted the EPA to consider setting a maximum level for those chemicals in drinking water nationwide.