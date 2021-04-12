 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Attorney General sues over Biden's border policies
0 comments
AP

Arizona Attorney General sues over Biden's border policies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top state prosecutor sued the Biden administration Monday over what he calls “environmentally disruptive” decisions to halt border wall construction and change immigration policies.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in federal court in Arizona against officials in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration says the reversals of previous policies violate the National Environmental Protection Act.

“Defendants have embarked on multiple environmentally disruptive policies without performing even cursory environmental analysis,” the lawsuit says.

The filing asks the U.S. District Court for now to void decisions to halt border wall construction and the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait south of the border for while their claims are processed.

Customs and Border Protection and the other U.S. agencies named in the suit do not comment on pending litigation.

It's the latest example of how Brnovich and other conservative state officials are pushing back against Biden’s changes in the previous administration's hardline policies.

Brian Segee, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the lawsuit "political grandstanding and an insult to border communities, wildlife and wild lands.”

The center is among environmental groups that opposed the wall.

“If Arizona’s attorney general truly cared about the environment he would’ve sued the Trump administration for ignoring environmental laws and tried to stop these destructive walls from being built," Segee said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News