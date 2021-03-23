Arizona bill banning abortion for genetic issues in trouble

In addition to Cobb's concerns about banning abortions when the fetus has a genetic abnormality, she said the university provision would require graduate medical students to leave the state for optional training.

“Many of you know I’m very pro-life, but I think this goes way too far at this point,” Cobb said. “And I think its goes into parental choices as far as what we’re determining. So I will be a no.”

Barto's preposal is one of several introduced in the Republican-controlled Legislature this year, including one that would require prosecutors to charge women who decide to get abortions and the doctors who perform the procedures with homicide. That proposal from GOP Rep. Walt Blackman has not advanced.

Republican-dominated Legislatures in several states emboldened by the possibility that a more conservative Supreme Court could overturn the Roe decision have embraced proposals that could completely ban abortion this year.

In South Carolina, a lawsuit has already been filed challenging a a so-called “heartbeat bill” the governor signed into law last month that would ban most abortions. In Idaho, lawmakers are also also considering such a bill. The legislation makes abortions illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

