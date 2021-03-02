Arizona bill limits sex ed, discussion of sexual orientation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are considering banning sex education before fifth grade and requiring written parental permission before discussing sexuality or gender identity in any classes.

Critics said the measure would have far reaching consequences, muzzle teachers and isolate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.

“It is a repressive bill that threatens to take us back before the 1950s,” said Sen. Victoria Steele, a Democrat from Tucson.

Sen. Nancy Barto, a Phoenix Republican who introduced the bill, said it's designed to give parents more of a voice in what their children are hearing in school.

“Children are being inundated with sexual education materials and 24/7 in their lives,” Barto said. “It's having a negative effect on many children.”

The measure follows the repeal two years ago of a 1991 law that had barred HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle," which was being targeted in court by LGBT advocacy groups. Democrats say the measure would reimpose restrictions on discussing homosexuality in the classroom.