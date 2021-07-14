Arizona blames rise in COVID-19 cases on 'reporting issue'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported its largest daily number of COVID-19 infections in four months, but public health officials attributed the rise to an “electronic reporting issue" that had lowered the numbers the two previous days.

The 1,945 cases reported Wednesday was the largest daily increase since 2,276 infections were reported on March 5, at the tail end of the winter surge, according to data from the state's coronavirus dashboard. The rise follows daily case reports of 122 and 345 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The reporting system had a “bug" that prevented results from including some case reports the past two days, Department of Health Services spokesman Steve Elliot said in an email. The problem has been fixed, he said.

Elliot also stressed that a single day's additions “do not represent a trend."

However, the surge of infections came after a gradual increase in new daily confirmed cases statewide, a trend reported across the country due to the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Arizona's seven-day average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 510 on June 28 to 571 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.