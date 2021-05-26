Arizona budget faces GOP opposition as debate delayed

Boyer told The Associated Press in a text message early Wednesday afternoon that he had just left negotiations with the governor’s office on city funding, a main point of contention for some lawmakers. He said no deal was in place.

A group that represents cities and towns is pushing for changes to address what it says will be a $280 million-a-year hit to tax revenue its members get as a share of the state income tax. Several Republicans say they can’t back the plan unless those concerns are addressed. The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is requesting an increase in the 15% share of income tax cities now receive.

Early Wednesday evening, the spokesman for Arizona House Republicans, Andrew Wilder, confirmed debate on the budget would not happen until at least Thursday, after hours of delays. The Senate, meanwhile, never officially scheduled debate on the budget. It remained in recess as of 5 p.m., so members could return to the floor, although at least one GOP senator is not expected to be available.