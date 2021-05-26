Arizona budget faces GOP opposition as debates set

Boyer told The Associated Press in a text message early Wednesday afternoon that he had just left negotiations with the governor’s office on city funding.

Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman, a freshman from Apache Junction, is opposed to some of the spending in the plan. He voted against all 11 budget bills in the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. He said he's looking forward to changes that will secure his and other like-minded GOP members' votes. And GOP Rep. David Cook of Globe has numerous concerns he said Tuesday that leadership and Ducey have not addressed.

The opposition from Republicans puts Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers in difficult positions, because trying to woo one side could easily lose votes on the other. And some of those members who agreed to the massive tax cut, which works out to $1.9 billion once it is fully in place in three years, could fall off the plan if spending on projects like roads, universities and other priorities is cut to appease the fiscal hawks.

Democrats are solidly opposed to the tax cuts, saying the state still has too many needs to slash revenue.