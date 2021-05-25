Arizona budget that slashes taxes advancing amid opposition

Some majority Republicans vowed to deal with the concerns of cities and towns while saying they supported the tax cuts.

“There is a lot of good in this package,” said GOP Rep. Joanne Osborne of Goodyear. “For me to be a yes on the floor the answer for the cities has to be addressed.”

Republicans who crafted the new income tax proposal defended it and said that cities will do better because of the growth they contend will come from the proposed 2.5% flat tax the proposal contains. The proposal was hammered out between Republicans who lead the House and Senate and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. It eliminates the state's four tax brackets and even affects the current bottom rate of 2.59%.

"What we're looking at is a pretty hefty budget surplus, and on top of that all projections are pretty rosy at this point and will continue to be for quite some time," Rep. Ben Toma, the Peoria Republican who led negotiations on the tax cut proposal. He pushed back on polling showing opposition to the cuts, noting other polls show it has backing.

“If we're actually going to look at a poll that's real and balanced and neutral, Arizona supports this and understands what the benefit is in the long term,” Toma said.