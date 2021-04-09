Arizona businesses won't have to enforce mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona businesses will be free to ignore mask mandates meant to contain the spread of diseases like COVID-19 under legislation signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The bill's advocates said business owners should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to require their customers to follow public health orders issued by cities and counties.

Critics said the legislation would make it harder to contain the spread of diseases. The measure passed the House and Senate on party-line votes, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Ducey said he signed the bill after securing a commitment from its sponsor, Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik, that he'll push through a new bill making clear that the state can enforce longstanding workplace safety and infection control standards unrelated to COVID-19.

“With his commitment to fix this oversight, I am signing this bill, ensuring that our small businesses will no longer be required to enforce mandates imposed on them by their cities who are choosing not to enforce it themselves," Ducey wrote in a signing statement explaining his decision.