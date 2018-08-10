PHOENIX (AP) — A staffer for Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia left the campaign after a website unearthed tweets that some law enforcement officials say show disparaging remarks against police.
Garcia's campaign on Friday said former digital director Xenia Orona offered her resignation following a post from PJ Media, a conservative news blog. The story pointed out multiple tweets from her personal account.
Arizona Police Association executive director Joe Clure condemned some of the tweets as "anti-police rhetoric." He also called on Garcia to "denounce this attack on police officers."
Garcia's campaign said in a statement the language and the message of the tweets are not in line with its values and message.
Garcia is running in a three-way primary against state Sen. Steve Farley and community activist Kelly Fryer.