Arizona closes stadium vaccine site in move to indoor venues

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday provided the last COVID-19 vaccination injections at the state’s first and largest COVID-19 mass-vaccination site, which is closing as the state transitions outdoor operations to indoor venues amid warming weather.

The drive-thru site outside State Farm Stadium was replaced by a facility inside Gila River Arena the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. There are three additional large state-run sites in metro Phoenix plus big sites in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma. Most are indoors.

The site switch happened as Arizona has experienced a recent slow rise in new confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths as public health officials step up outreach efforts to promote vaccinations.

The state on Friday reported 896 additional COVID-19 cases — the largest daily increase in two weeks — and 17 more deaths, raising the pandemic totals to 857,347 cases and 17,238 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 673 on April 7 to 675 on Wednesday while the rolling average of new deaths rose from 13 to 17 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.