Arizona county discarded over 500 doses of virus vaccine

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 500 unused doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been discarded in Arizona's most populous county, according to health officials who say doing so helps maintain quality.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health had to waste 553 doses across five distribution sites between Dec. 17 and Jan. 20, KPHO-TV reported Tuesday with information gained from a public records request.

“We have worked closely with our health care partners to report to us daily what they consider vaccine waste,” the county said in a statement. “That means if there is any concern about the quality of the vaccine or any information is not readable on the label, manufacturers have advised providers to throw out the vaccine in order to maintain a safe operation.”

County spokesperson Fields Moseley says the health department works diligently to prevent waste of vaccine, but he noted some waste is unavoidable.

The county said some people do not show up for appointments after doses have already been thawed for the day, and some vials have more than five doses in them. Moseley said the county has administered leftover doses to volunteers and others who are eligible for the vaccine and on standby to help prevent waste.