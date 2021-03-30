Arizona county keeps mask mandate in defiance of governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Pima County officials said Tuesday they will continue to enforce a mask mandate to contain the spread of COVID-19, joining a group of local leaders defying Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's order banning government requirements for face coverings.

Officials in Arizona's second-largest county said health inspectors will continue enforcing mask requirements in restaurants, and other businesses face possible fines up to $500 or the loss of their operating permits.

“We believe we are on solid ground," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County's chief medical officer. "Do we believe we are going to be challenged on this? Absolutely. Bring it on.”

Garcia said the county had 10 straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases before an increase last week. “So this is real and this is concerning. And this is the reason we cannot let up on masking mandates in Pima County,” he said.

The reaction to Pima County's action was swift, with three Republican lawmakers asking the state attorney general to review it to determine if it conflicts with Ducey's order. Rep. Bret Roberts of Maricopa is seeking an official opinion as to whether the county's order is enforceable. GOP Sens. Vince Leach of Tucson and Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale joined in sending a similar request.