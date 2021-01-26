Arizona county to audit machines used in November election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors plans to vote to hire two firms to audit election equipment and software used in the November election that has been the focus of unsubstantiated claims of fraud from Republicans who question President Joe Biden's victory in Arizona.

Board Chairman Jack Sellers defended the accuracy of the vote count in the state's most populous county but said Tuesday the board wants to do the audit to try to show doubters that the election was free and fair.

“While I am confident in our staff and our equipment, not all our residents are," Sellers said in a statement. “This is a problem.”

Sellers said some people may never be satisfied, but it is better to err on the side of transparency to show the public that the election results were untainted. The board plans to vote to conduct the audit at its Wednesday meeting.

The five-member board dominated by Republicans has previously said it wanted to do a full forensic audit once lawsuits filed by backers of former President Donald Trump concluded. Federal and state courts in Arizona rejected eight lawsuits challenging the election results.