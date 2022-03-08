 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona court says Pinal County transportation tax invalid

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A voter-approved sales tax in Pinal County that is designed to fund transportation projects is invalid because it improperly exempts larger transactions, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The tax voters approved in 2017 adopts an illegal two-tier sales tax structure that isn't allowed under state law, Justice Kathryn King wrote in the ruling that invalidated the tax. She said the county complied with state law when it adopted the tax voters later approved.

The tax exempts sales over $10,000 from the .5% tax, which attorneys for the Goldwater Institute said means that lower-income citizens are taxed more heavily for routine purchases than people who buy new cars or jewelry.

“The Arizona Supreme Court has rightly put an end to Pinal County’s illegal tax, and we look forward to the public getting back the money they’ve been unlawfully forced to hand over for years,” Goldwater attorney Timothy Sandefur said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Sandefur said the county needs to roads but repeatedly wasted money and then asked the public for more cash. He said that officials refused to “easily redesign” the tax to comply with the law.

Pinal County officials had no immediate comment, said James Daniels, the county's marketing and communications director. He said county supervisors will be briefed on the ruling on Wednesday and may comment then.

The tax was expected to raise more than $640 million over 20 years to fund new and widened highways and other transportation projects.

Sandefur wrote in a blog post that he expects business owners who actually pay the transaction privilege tax system excise tax to get refunds once a final judgment is issued.

Daniels said he did not know how much has been collected under the disputed tax structure since it went into effect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Iraq struggle to recover from years of ISIL abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News