Arizona COVID-19 hospitalizations down as deaths reach 12K

Bessel, however, cautioned against taking the downward trend as a sign to be complacent. She said it's “incredibly important” that people continue to wear masks, socially distance and socialize only within their immediate circle. It could be 10-11 weeks until Banner hospitals get back to the workload before this winter surge.

“It is important to make sure that good news is also taken in the context that we still have uncontrolled spread within our communities here in Arizona,” Bessel said during a virtual briefing with reporters. “We need more than one strategy to bring us down from this peak we just experienced.”

Administrators of every major hospital system in the state have repeatedly called on Gov. Doug Ducey to enact more mitigation measures. The Republican governor has repeatedly rejected those calls, saying shutting down businesses will only put people out of work. He also argued that a statewide mask mandate wasn't needed when most local jurisdictions already have one.

Meanwhile, the state is ramping up its vaccination program by opening additional sites but, like other states, has had difficulty get enough doses to meet demand. Counties outside of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, have expressed concern about getting short-changed.