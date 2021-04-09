Arizona daily virus count jumps as older cases included

COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained in the recent range of 500 to 600 cases, with 571 as of Thursday, according to state data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Another reason for upticks in cases is those who are fully vaccinated feel safer and forego any mitigation measures, Christ said. She reiterated those who have gotten their shots should continue wearing masks and distancing when they are around people they don't live with who aren't vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state is moving ahead with expanding its vaccination plans. Christ announced a new mass vaccination site in Flagstaff will open April 19 on the Northern Arizona University campus. This will be the seventh state-run location that includes sites around metro Phoenix and one in Tucson and Yuma.

Nearly 4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. Roughly 2.5 million in the state have received a first dose, according to the state's data.