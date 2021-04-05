 Skip to main content
Arizona delays tax day to May 17, matching federal change
AP

Arizona delays tax day to May 17, matching federal change

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is delaying its tax-filing deadline until May 17 to match a delay for federal tax returns.

Gov. Doug Ducey approved the change in legislation he signed on Monday, 10 days before the traditional April 15 deadline.

The IRS announced last month that it would extend the tax season by one month as the agency worked to issue guidance for tax law changes as part of the latest coronavirus relief legislation. The state and federal tax deadlines were also released last year when the pandemic first upended the economy.

