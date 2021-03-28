Arizona delegation in US House fractured by partisan divide

“Listening to and partnering with people of different parties and different beliefs can be difficult — and today, it’s never been more important,” Sinema said.

Gallego said he can’t overlook the harm of Jan. 6.

“I don’t want to be mad at my Republican colleagues, and not working with some of them, because I still need to get work done for my state, for my issues. But then how do you also hold accountable some of the worst actors?” Gallego said. “I definitely feel like I can’t, in good honesty, work with them on anything.

“At some point, if it’s important enough to Arizona, maybe I have to suck it up. But in the meantime, it doesn’t mean I have to.”

Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko said she will continue to look for ways to work together.

For a time, Lesko organized periodic breakfasts for the delegation, but attendance fell off, and, with the onset of the pandemic, the sit-downs eventually ended.

The breakfasts were a throwback to an earlier era, said Kolbe.