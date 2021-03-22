Arizona Democrats call recount of Maricopa ballots 'charade'

And Steve Gallardo, the sole Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, was even more blunt, accusing Fann and Senate Republicans of pushing unfounded conspiracy theories that Trump actually won in Arizona and damaging the integrity of the state's elections.

“They continue to put out false statements, unfounded truths, they continue to push unfounded conspiracy theories to do one thing, and that is to try to control the elections in 2022 and 2024,” Gallardo said. “This isn’t about finding the truth or trying to verify electoral votes. This is about undermining our elections, undermining the will of the voters.”

Fann had been pushing for a “full forensic audit” of Maricopa County's election result and won a court order on Feb. 26 granting the Senate access to the county's ballots and tabulation machines. But she had never acknowledged until last week that she wanted a full recount, something state law doesn't allow except in narrow circumstances.

She is now looking at ways to conduct the hand-count, possibly including volunteers. Democrats say they will not participate and called the idea of using partisan volunteers a way to further perpetuate the unfounded narrative that the election was stolen by President Joe Biden.