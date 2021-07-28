Arizona Department of Health Services director to depart

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top health official, who has been the face of the state response to the pandemic, is leaving the role next month, Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, has accepted a role as chief medical officer for health insurance provider Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

“When Cara Christ became a doctor, she did it to help others and save lives. That’s exactly what she’s done,” Ducey said in a statement. “She dedicated countless hours to protecting millions of Arizonans from the COVID-19 pandemic — and she’s done it with grace, stability and confidence.”

Her last day will be Aug. 27, making her the department's longest serving director, according to Ducey. She assumed the role in May 2015 after working in other capacities there.

Christ rose to national prominence during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and after vaccines became available. Under her leadership, Arizona was praised as a model for other states after setting up a mass vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. In February, she gave a virtual tour of the facility to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.