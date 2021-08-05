Arizona doctors urge governor to require masks in schools

At least six school districts in Phoenix and Tucson have defied the Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature’s ban on mask mandates. The ban doesn’t take effect until late September, but lawmakers declared it retroactive to July 1. A Phoenix Union High School District biology teacher has filed a lawsuit challenging the district’s mask mandate under the new law.

“It is a simple, easy, cheap way to protect everybody in our community,” said Dr. Jacqueline Carter, a pediatrician and internist who signed the letter. “We just need to stand up and say this is what we need to do.”

The ban on school mask requirements ties the hands of school districts and local governments, but Ducey still has the power to require them.

Students and teachers who want to wear masks are free to do so, said C.J. Karamargin, a spokesman for Ducey.

“Arizona is not anti-mask,” Ducey said. “There is no mask prohibition in Arizona. The legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor is clear: Arizona is anti-mask-mandate.”