Arizona election bill dies amid Republican infighting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Thursday voted down an election bill that critics deride as an attempt at voter suppression because of infighting among Republicans. But the measure could come back at a later date.

The measure would purge inconsistent voters from the popular permanent early voting list. It's one of the most contentious election bills moving in Arizona as Republicans in key states look to remake election procedures in the wake of President Donald Trump's loss last year.

Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend of Mesa joined all Democrats in voting not to send the bill to Gov. Doug Ducey. She said she supported it but wants to see the Legislature be far more aggressive in shoring up election integrity.

Repeated reviews have found no problems with the election results in Arizona or elsewhere, but many Trump supporters still believe his loss was the result of fraudulent activities. The Senate is preparing to begin a hand recount of more than 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County as part of a sprawling review of the vote count in one the nation's fourth-largest county, which includes metro Phoenix.