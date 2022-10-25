 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona elections office wants rural board's vote count plan

  • 0
Election 2022 Arizona Hand Count

FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. The Board of Supervisors in rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona on Monday, Oct. 24 were debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election. A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, Republican nominee for secretary of state, to require the state's officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems.

 LM Otero - staff, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top state elections office on Tuesday ordered a rural county board to spell out in writing exactly how it plans to tally ballots in the midterm elections after it voted 2-1 to approve a “100% county wide hand count audit” of the votes.

Confusion over just what the Cochise County Board of Supervisors did at an hourslong meeting on Monday remained widespread a day later, with the action described by detractors and supporters alike as a full hand count.

The letter from the Secretary of State's office said it had “serious concerns” about the the board's intentions “particularly considering the lack of any details" and "the fact that the election is just two weeks away.”

The letter dated Tuesday and signed by State Elections Director Kori Lorick said the board's response must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday or "the Secretary will deem the Board’s silence to be an admission that it is threatening to proceed without or in excess of jurisdiction or legal authority.”

People are also reading…

Lorick said a specific Arizona statute cited in the measure approved for a “precinct hand count” details rules on how such a count can be carried out. For example early ballots, which comprise about 80% of votes in Arizona, cannot be included, Lorick said.

“The SOS letter was not a surprise and we were aware of all the items she referred to in the statute except for early ballots being off limits. I am investigating that further,” said Supervisor Peggy Judd, who joined fellow Republican Tom Crosby in voting for the measure. “Our intention was to follow all applicable statutes concerning hand count voting.”

Democrat Ann English voted against it, warning of possible legal liability. It was unclear who would write the response letter to the Secretary of State's office.

“I have no information on how the board members think their vote can be accomplished since the County Attorney has given the legal advice it is an illegal action,” English responded.

Republican Kari Lake grabbed onto the letter to bash Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democrat she is competing against for the governor's seat in the upcoming election.

Lake accused Hobbs of arrogance toward local officials “who are trying to restore faith and confidence in our elections” and said the Cochise board has every right “to expand the statutory hand count.”

A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee to replace Hobbs as secretary of state. The suit sought to require the state’s officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems.

There’s no evidence in Arizona or elsewhere in the United States that fraud, problems with ballot-counting equipment or other voting issues had any impact on the 2020 presidential election outcome.

The board members in heavily Republican Cochise County have been under intense pressure to allow a hand count of all ballots from voters who believed false claims of fraud in the 2020 vote.

During Monday's chaotic meeting lasting hours, the supervisors unanimously rejected a first measure calling for a hand count. That proposal referred to 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained to do the counting.

The differently worded second measure that passed 2-1 called for a “100% county wide hand count audit,” which many, including Cochise County Recorder David Stevens, assumed would be a count of every ballot cast.

“My understanding is that was their intention, to hand count every ballot,” Stevens said of the Republican board members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September. That's largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible. Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year. But critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal debt by roughly $400 billion as the government booked the full expense.

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigned after six terms in office on Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded it and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. An independent investigation completed this week found a former intern's allegation that Davis invaded her personal space was credible. Leaders of the Senate stripped Davis of his committee assignments on earlier Wednesday. Members of both parties demanded he resign as well. Davis, who is 77, was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June primary for his Senate seat and said in a letter that his resignation would be effective Nov. 19.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. He suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. His absence from the capital on one of Hungary’s most important national holidays came as tens of thousands of people in Budapest attended a protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions for educators.

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

President Joe Biden suggests that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of worries about their well-being. Biden said in an MSNBC interview Friday that a minority of the GOP has come under the sway of Donald Trump, and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud. Biden says “mainstream” Republicans are “concerned about not only their physical well-being but also the notion that how can they win when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they’re really hard-edge.” Biden made the comments not long after telling reporters that he believed the momentum will shift back to Democrats before the midterm elections.

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

Russian-installed authorities have urged all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. The regional pro-Kremlin administration on Saturday strongly encouraged civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to evacuate deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He's being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn't immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she's not giving up the race for mayor.

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

President Joe Biden will visit Democratic National Committee headquarters as he looks to pep up staff and volunteers with just over two weeks to go before Election Day. Biden is expected to deliver remarks during the Monday visit that will contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP’s 2017 changes to tax rates if they win control of the House and Senate in next month's midterm election. That's according to a Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Iowa House Rep. Megan Jones chats about her bid to represent District 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News