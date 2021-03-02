Arizona ethics panel tosses complaint against GOP senator

In his detailed, six-page ethics complaint against Rogers, Polloni said she repeatedly asked him to work while he was on sick leave, demanded that he illegally do campaign work for her on state time and removed and damaged some of his belongings from his office.

He also said Rogers doubted that he actually had the virus.

Democratic Sen. Victoria Steele wanted Rogers disciplined, or at least for a hearing to be held.

“I think there are several instances where there is clear and convincing evidence of Sen. Rogers acting unethically in a way that definitely adversely effects the Senate,” Steele said. “If we simply dismiss, if we don’t at the least, at the very minimum, have a hearing to hear both sides of this, than we’re just accepting that this behavior is tolerable, this is to be expected.

Steele and Engel tried to get the panel to require Rogers to take a supervisors training course, but the Republicans on the panel declined.

Republican Sen. Sine Kerr of Buckeye, the committee chair, said there just wasn't enough corroboration of the allegations.

“In my opinion we didn’t ignore the allegations at all,” Kerr said. “We looked at it, we discussed it thoroughly. But again, we’re charged with that very high bar of clear and convincing, and again, it didn’t meet that standard for this senator.”

