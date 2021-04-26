Arizona fails to add seat in US House after 2020 census

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona was among the fastest-growing states during the last decade, but its population of 7.1 million was not enough to give it a 10th congressional seat.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday shows Arizona will continue to have nine congressional seats. It also will be unable to add a 12th presidential electoral vote as some had anticipated.

Arizona's population increased by about 700,000 people over the past decade, from about 6.4 million in 2010, a jump of nearly 11%. The state had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950.

Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Arizona placed it among a handful of swing states that were instrumental in determining the presidential contest.

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton called the announcement “disappointing" and criticized state leaders for not encouraging better participation in the census, especially by Latinos.

“These poor efforts will do much more harm than cost Arizona a congressional seat and more influence on Capitol Hill,” Stanton said in a statement on his Twitter. “The failure will cost the state billions of dollars in federal funds for schools, children's health care, emergency management, veterans, infrastructure, and much more over the next decade.”