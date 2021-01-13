Arizona forms plans for new juvenile correctional facility

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections has announced it is making plans for a new juvenile correctional facility after the lease for the current lockup expires in seven years.

The department leases the Abode Mountain School facility north of Phoenix from the state Land Department, KJZZ-FM reported. But that lease is set to expire within the next decade.

The department is now looking for a consultant to help “identify the type of juvenile correctional facility the agency will need.” The department wants the consultant to provide at least three location options for the new lockup.

Juvenile corrections department spokesperson Kate Howard said officials are in the early stages of the process to consider relocating the facility at the end of the lease because the cost is projected to increase significantly by 2027.

“The annual lease amount is $1.2 million for fiscal year 2021, and for the remaining 6 years will be $1.5 million annually,” Howard said, noting a study in 2017 showed it would take more than $76 million to replace the Adobe Mountain School.