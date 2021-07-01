Arizona GOP advanced conservative agenda in Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Arizona lost seats in last year's election and entered the 2021 legislative session with the smallest House and Senate majorities they have seen in years.

Yet despite shrinking numbers and Democratic ascendancy at the ballot box, the GOP managed to enact one of the most conservative agendas in memory during the legislative session that ended this week. From abortion to taxes to policing and much more, Republicans moved the state decisively to the right.

“This year’s legislative session is one for the record books,” Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement Thursday. “I believe it will go down in history as one of the most successful legislative sessions in recent memory.”

The GOP's rightward shift was enabled by the departure of two moderate Republicans who lost their reelection bids last year. Sen. Heather Carter lost the GOP primary to the more conservative Nancy Barto, while Sen. Kate Brophy McGee lost to Democrat Christine Marsh in the general election. Without Carter and Brophy McGee, the Senate Republican caucus was smaller but more conservative.