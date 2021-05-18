Arizona GOP budget deal envisions massive income tax cut

Toma led the charge on the income tax cuts, which eliminate the state's graduated income tax structure in favor of a one-level tax rate that's lower than the current bottom tier rate of 2.59%. The current maximum rate is 4.5%, which would reach 8% with the Proposition 208 surcharge.

Toma said the new maximum rate of 4.5% would not affect the new revenues created by the 3.5% Invest in Education initiative because the budget deal taps general fund revenue to make up the difference. Proposition 208 imposes a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for individuals or above $500,000 for couples. Supporters say it could raise about $940 million a year for schools, although the Legislature’s budget analysts estimate it would bring in $827 million a year.

“It changes where part of the money comes from,” Toma said. “It doesn’t actually change the total money available to education.”

The changes are possible because of a big increase in revenue from income and sales taxes, which occured in Arizona and other states despite fears the pandemic would hammer state revenues. The Legislature's budget analysts show revenue for the budget year that ends on June 30 is running nearly $700 million above projections and they estimate fiscal year 2022 revenues will be nearly $1 billion above forecasts, on top of a current budget surplus.