Arizona GOP budget holdouts near win on tax cut changes

Cook and Boyer also said that the tax cuts relied on rosy projections that were clouded by massive amounts of federal coronavirus recovery money. They also were concerned that the deal essentially ignored the large load of debt that the state is carrying, much of it accrued since the Great Recession.

Concessions they won delay the 2.5% flat tax and it won't go into effect unless revenue triggers are met. New payouts in the budget deal would erase large amounts of the Department of Public Safety's pension debt and some of the debt in the prison guard pension plan by making a $1 billion payment into those plans. The state would also put aside money to pay off nearly $1 billion in bonds backed by state buildings and lottery revenue.

Both of the debt payoffs free up cash now used to pay higher pension costs and bonding costs. Along with another payoff already in the plan, they will save the state $270 million a year.

The deal excluded Democrats who Gov. Doug Ducey said in recent weeks he was willing to work with to get a budget deal. With just one-vote majorities in the Senate and House, Republicans were unable to pass a budget if any one GOP lawmaker refused to back the deal.