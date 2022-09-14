 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election.

Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem filed a notice saying they would ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their lawsuit.

The pair sued in April, repeating unfounded allegations that vote-counting machines are not secure. Named in the lawsuit is Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's top election official and the Democratic candidate for governor, and the majority Republican Maricopa County board of supervisors

U.S. District Judge John Tuchi dismissed their lawsuit late last month, saying they lacked the right to to sue because they failed to show any realistic likelihood of harm. He also noted that their lawsuit must be brought in state, not federal, court and that it is too close to the election to upend the process.

People are also reading…

“The 2022 Midterm Elections are set to take place on November 8,” Tuchi wrote in is ruling. “In the meantime, Plaintiffs request a complete overhaul of Arizona’s election procedures.”

Lake and Finchem won their GOP primaries after aggressively promoting the narrative that the 2020 election was marred by fraud or widespread irregularities.

Their lawsuit relied in part on testimony from Donald Trump supporters who led a discredited review of the election in Maricopa County, including Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, who oversaw the effort described by supporters as a “forensic audit.”

Finchem did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lake's campaign attorney, Timothy La Sota, said the appeal was needed.

“We are appealing because it is absolutely critical that we have a vote counting process that gives the public complete confidence in the process,” La Sota said in a statement.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. Trump’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges he appointed. A hand recount led by Cyber Ninjas in Maricopa County found no proof of a stolen election and concluded President Joe Biden’s margin of victory was larger than the official count.

Election administrators testified that hand counting dozens of races on millions of Arizona ballots would require an extraordinary amount of time, space and manpower, and would be less accurate. They said extensive reviews have confirmed that vote-counting machines in Maricopa County are accurate, not connected to the internet and haven’t been hacked.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary is submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry. EnBW says VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year. The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in German gas importer Uniper as part of a rescue package.

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announcing a major new military-aid commitment and underscoring American resolve to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. The new aid of more than $2.8 billion, announced Thursday, is to include $2.2 billion for Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russia. There will be $675 million for Ukraine alone, for heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles to boost momentum in its counteroffensive against Russia. Amid concern that public support is waning as the war drags on, President Joe Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin all participated in meetings aimed at showing U.S. resolve.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News