Arizona GOP looks to limit critical race theory training

The measure has already passed the House and goes next to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Meanwhile, the Senate rejected a bill to require teachers to present all perspectives of controversial issues as best they can. State or county prosecutors could seek fines of up to $5,000 for any violation, which could not be paid by the school. Supporters said the measure would prevent indoctrination, while critics said it would make teachers scared to discuss topics that might be considered controversial.

Republican Sen. Paul Boyer of Glendale, who is a teacher, joined all 15 Democrats in opposition, sinking the measure.

“I don’t think that those who deal with felonies should be monitoring classrooms and snooping around to see if there’s something controversial going on,” Boyer said, adding the measure would exacerbate a teacher shortage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0