Arizona GOP plots its future after Trump's presidency

Nowhere is the question more acute than Arizona, where the state GOP's unflinching loyalty to Trump stands out even in a party that's been remade everywhere in the image of the former president.

State GOP Chairman Kelli Ward has relentlessly — but unsuccessfully — sued to overturn the election results. The party has used its social media accounts to urge followers to fight and perhaps even to die in support of Trump's false claims of victory. Two of the state's four Republican congressmen are accused of playing a role in organizing the Jan. 6 rally that turned violent.

“When we get down into this type of seedy, myopic worldview we’ve lost sight of what our purpose is as party members. Our party is here to figure out how we gain more Republicans, how we win general elections,” said Kathy Petsas, chair of the Legislative District 28 Republicans. She oversees grassroots organizing in a suburban area of Phoenix that has epitomized the GOP’s Trump-era struggles.

After dominating Arizona politics for decades, Republicans now find themselves on their heels in the state’s highest offices. President Joe Biden narrowly eked out a victory here, becoming just the second Democrat in more than five decades to win the state. Consecutive victories in 2018 and 2020 gave Democrats control of both U.S. Senate seats for the first time in nearly 70 years.